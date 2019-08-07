Milton High School Josh McQuinn was among the 36 Vermont football players chosen to represent Vermont at the annual Shrine Sugar Maple Bowl at Castleton University on Saturday.

For a week prior to the game, the students were at training camp, also held on the Castleton campus.

The game raises money for Shriners Hospitals, which provide medical care for children up to the age of 18 with special health care needs, as well as funds for medical research.

In a statement shared by the Shriners, McQuinn said he was surprised to be selected “because there are so many great athletes to choose from.”

“I worked really hard this year and hoped to be picked to play on this team even though I was competing against other great players. I guess working hard pays off. I would like to thank my coach Jim Provost for pushing me beyond my comfort zone helping me become the best that I could be. I would not be the player that I am today without his support,” McQuinn said.

A New Hampshire Vermont All Star Band performed during half time.

This year, New Hampshire succeeded in breaking Vermont’s four-year winning streak with a 21-9 victory.

