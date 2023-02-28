Friday, Feb. 17:
James Dr-12:27 p.m.
Officer Palermo was dispatched to the area of James Drive for a single-vehicle crash where a vehicle had slid off of the roadway into a tree. The driver was uninjured in the crash, though the vehicle sustained damage and was towed from the scene.
Rita Way-4:13 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook and Officer Palermo responded to a 911 hang-up call on Rita Way. Upon arrival, the caller advised a verbal altercation had occurred with their spouse. After speaking with both parties it appeared the incident was verbal in nature and had de-escalated. The spouse advised if the situation became worse, they had a relative they could stay with. Resources and information were provided to the individuals.
Saturday, Feb. 18:
Catamount Dr-3:51 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. The area was searched and the building was found to be secure.
Paddock Ln-5:12 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Palermo were sent to a residence on Paddock Lane for a third-party report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with two individuals. Both subjects advised they had been arguing, though the incident was verbal only. It was determined the best course of action was for the parties to separate for the evening, and one of the subjects was provided a courtesy ride to a relative’s residence.
Sunday, Feb. 19:
Lake Road / Van Everest Fishing Access-5:26 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier was flagged by a concerned citizen who wanted to report an individual who was reported to be walking on the ice the day prior, whose truck may still be in the parking lot. Cpl. Grenier responded to the fishing access, though no vehicles remained in the lot. The citizen arrived on the scene and advised they were no longer concerned as the vehicle had departed.
US Route 7, Colchester-11:58 p.m.
While on patrol, Det. Noel located a stolen vehicle at Colchester Park and Ride. The vehicle was reported stolen by the Berlin Police Department, and the vehicle’s information was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle. Vermont State Police had the vehicle towed and will complete further investigation.
Monday, Feb. 20:
Meadow Road-1:46 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo located an individual who was known to have an active arrest warrant. With Det. Noel, the subject was taken into custody for the warrant and was transported for lodging at the Northwest Correctional Facility.
Us Route 7 / Us Route 2, Colchester-9:17 p.m.
Officer Jones initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. It was also learned the operator was stopped approximately two hours prior by another Police Department. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the operator was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Tuesday, Feb. 21:
Centre Dr-2:08 p.m.
Detective Noel was sent to a business on Centre Drive for the report of retail theft. The subject was identified and was ultimately trespassed from the store.
Middle Road-7:12 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to a business on Middle Road with the report of three Juveniles stealing from the store. The individuals were identified and ultimately trespassed from the store.
Wednesday, Feb. 22:
Bear Trap Road/US Route 2-3:57 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to the area of Bear Trap Road for a driver who pulled over after experiencing shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate. Officer Jones stood by with Milton rescue who ultimately transported the driver for further medical care.
Thursday, Feb. 23:
Catamount Dr-3:49 a.m.
Officer McQueen was dispatched to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. Upon arrival the area was searched and found to be secure.
Friday, Feb. 24:
Partridge Ln-12:35 a.m.
Officer McQueen and Officer Schiavo were dispatched to a residence on Partridge lane for a dispute between housemates. The disturbance was primarily verbal in nature and had deescalated prior to officer arrival. Information and resources were provided to both subjects who agreed to remain separated for the evening.
