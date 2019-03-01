By MADELINE CLARK

A Milton man pleaded not guilty to forcing his way into a residence on McMullen Rd. and assaulting a male and a female inside the home before 6 a.m. on March 1.

Lawrence Gaudette Jr., 27, of Milton was arraigned the same day at the Chittenden Superior Court Criminal Division on charges of burglary, domestic assault and simple assault.

Gaudette’s former partner told Milton police both she and her boyfriend were assaulted by Gaudette after he kicked in the front door and entered her residence, a police affidavit says.

Gaudette had been in communication with her and thought they would get back together following a split last month. After the split, a trespass notice was issued against Gaudette.

When Gaudette learned his former partner was staying with a new boyfriend, he “snapped,” the affidavit says.

According to the victims, Gaudette entered the home around 5:40 a.m. He was confronted on the first floor by his ex-partner, but he pushed her out of the way and proceeded to go upstairs where he assaulted the apartment’s male resident, who had been asleep.

She showed officers the scratches on her shoulder and arm and a red mark on her upper back she said resulted from her altercation with Gaudette. The male resident told the police he and Gaudette had punched each other in the scuffle.

Following the incident, Gaudette went to his sister’s residence and told her what had occured, the affidavit says. She told police she kicked Gaudette out of her home but suspected he went to their father’s residence.

Police located Gaudette there and took him into custody. They then transported him to MPD for processing. Gaudette told Milton officers he would go with them and that he was “100 percent in the wrong.” He was later transported to court.

Gaudette was released on conditions he refrains from contact with the victims. He is due back in court on March 27.