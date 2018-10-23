The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations charged a Milton man with sexually abusing a child under age 13, a press release Tuesday night said.

Nathanial D. Carner, 25, was arraigned for aggravated sexual assault in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division on October 23, police said.

CUSI began investigating Carner on October 12 after being contacted by the Vt. Department for Children and Families. Detectives interviewed Carner today, and he was charged, arraigned and ordered held without bail this afternoon, the press release said.

If convicted, Carner faces 10 years to life in prison with a possible fine of up to $50,000.

This post will be updated once the Independent learns more.

CUSI wants to remind the public that if you or someone you know is a sexual assault victim, there are resources available including medical treatment and advocacy. For more information, call the statewide confidential hotline at 800-489-7273.