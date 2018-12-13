A 22-year-old Milton man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in St. Albans, Vermont State Police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Logan Leggett was arrested December 13 after police obtained multiple witness statements and “other evidence” corroborating the allegations against him, the news release said. Police shared no further details about the assault.

VSP investigated the incident alongside the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, a county-wide task force dedicated to sex crimes.

Leggett was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on Monday at 1 p.m.

Editor’s note: This post will be updated when more information becomes available following Leggett’s arraignment.