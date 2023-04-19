With their amazing performance of “Circus Fire," the Milton High School drama department won the state championship title at the Vermont state One-Act Drama Festival on April 8. The heart-pulsing performance earned the students first place among all schools in their division.
Now the students are preparing for their next performance at the New England Drama Festival, an event where the best high school theater performers in New England are invited to showcase their talent.
There is certainly no lack of talent within the MHS theater department, as this is state championship win number 15 in the history of the program. Seven of these wins have been under the direction of Paul Curtiss.
Curtiss has been the theater director for 17 years now, working for the Milton Town School District teaching middle school theater courses during the day. He spends his time after school directing the high school theater department.
“When we go to New England, we will be performing alongside other schools who are larger in population and are incredibly well-funded,” Curtiss said. “I think it’s important to recognize that our students, despite coming from a small community, are certainly matching in quality with their performances.”
The play, “Circus Fire” written by Janet Munsil, is a very physically demanding performance, highlighting a circus production and the aftermath of a fire under the big tent. Munsil originally wrote the play to be performed by four people, but the MHS theater department performs it with more actors on the stage.
“Even before I inquired about the rights to this performance, I emailed Munsil because the play is quite magical with four people and watching all of their transformations through each character,” Curtiss said. “I wanted to make sure she was on board with also believing that the play could have just as much magic with more people on stage.”
In the MHS performance of “Circus Fire,” the cast is 13 actors, four musicians and six technicians.
This year was the first year students were able to perform at the one act festival since the COVID-19 pandemic halted performance and production in 2019.
“It’s been a wild ride because we have been rebuilding the theater culture and expectations since the shut down,” Curtiss said. “It’s been wonderful to see the students that were freshmen in 2019 are finally able to be on stage and perform for a crowd at these festivals for the first time.”
The New England Drama Festival will take place April 20-22 at the Camden Hills Regional High School located in Rockport, Maine. Community members from all over the New England area are invited to watch the championship performances at this festival.
A huge congratulations to the Milton High School theater department!
