MILTON vs. COLCHESTER

Saturday, Jan. 12

Milton 1 – Colchester 2

BURLINGTON — The Lakers blasted 50 shots at the Milton goal, but needed a late power-play goal to get past the Yellowjackets thanks to Jackson Ehler’s sensational play.

Andy Rosato scored both goals for Colchester in the 2-1 victory in Paquette Arena at Leddy Park on Saturday, including the game-winner with just 2:49 remaining. Will Spencer and Chase Carey earned an assist each for CHS.

Cam Fougere tied it in the second period for Milton, which got 48 saves from its junior goaltender.

Sam Fath notched 20 saves for the win.

The loss brings Milton’s record to 2-5 on the season, but they hope to bounce back against South Burlington and MVU this week.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter for CVNG