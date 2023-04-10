April 4-7 Legislative Report
This week in the Statehouse, work on the House floor was short compared to the last couple of weeks. Committees were working on and passing out a small number of bills that are not subject to crossover rules. We also had numerous Senate bills that were sent to the House from the Senate following their matching crossover period.
Bills that passed on the House floor this week were: H.146, Amendments to the charter of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District; H.271, Amendments to the charter of the Town of Springfield; H.418, Amendments to the charter of the Town of Barre; S.54, an act relating to individual and small group insurance markets and H.282, an act relating to the Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact.
In my House Government Operations & Military Affairs committee (GOMA), our work continued to focus on additional Town Charters (they are not subject to crossover). In committee we also received testimony on a couple of Senate bills – they were: S.17 - An Act surrounding Sheriff reforms; S.6 - An act relating to law enforcement interrogation policies and S.9 - An Act relating to the authority of the State Auditor to examine the books and records of State contractors.
A couple of noteworthy items relating directly to our district this past week:
-- I had the privilege of presenting on the House floor, H.150 – An Amendment to the Charter of the Village of Alburgh. This bill allows the Village of Alburgh to appoint versus elect their Town Clerk/Treasurer. The Village Trustees would have the hiring authority for this position. It passed the House on a unanimous voice vote and is now headed to the Senate.
-- Thursday, April 6th was Alzheimer’s Awareness Day and a group of Legislators met with the Alzheimer’s Advocacy Group on the Capitol steps followed by a group photo. They then headed inside for the floor session of the House. The Rev. Jane Dwinell of Alburgh gave our devotional for the day and spoke to this day that has deep, profound meaning to her. Her husband Sky Yardley passed away in 2021 at the early age of 66 from this horrible disease. During his struggle with Alzheimer’s, Sky and Jane co-authored a book titled “Alzheimer’s Canyon – One Couple’s Reflections on Living with Dementia.” During the announcements on the floor, I was honored to give a brief biographical overview of Rev. Dwinell’s storied life of service to others.
This past Tuesday marked the beginning of the Month of the Military Child. The Vermont National Guard family programs division brought parents and children of these families in to spend the morning with us. As a retired member of the Vermont National Guard, I was asked to give opening remarks to all of them in our committee room. We had our guests from the Guard seated in the balcony at the beginning of the floor session – I had a resolution read and passed, thanking them for the sacrifices they make with their families to maintain our freedoms. I then introduced them to the House legislative body. I felt it important for my colleagues to understand the sacrifice these children make when their parents are called away for months at a time and sometimes more than a year for deployments in austere environments.
On a separate note, for those following the work on military pension tax exemption, I attended the testimony of Representative Lisa Hango with the Ways and Means committee. She testified on H.255, An Act relating to exempting all military retirement and military survivor benefit income from State income tax. I will keep folks updated on whether this bill gains traction or not.
As always, I can be reached via email: mmorgan@leg.state.vt.us or cell: 802-881-7835
Representative Michael Morgan
