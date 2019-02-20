Each year, the Milton Independent poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters.

This year, two candidates are running for two seats. Incumbents Rick Dooley and Rae Couillard will run for a three-year and on-year post, respectively.

We asked the candidates four questions and requested they provide a short bio with their responses. They were each given 300 words to split between the four questions:

Why are you running for reelection, and what do you hope to accomplish with another term? What should be the school board’s priority this year and why? How will you balance students’ needs while remaining accountable to taxpayers?

Editor’s note: candidate responses were only edited for AP style.

Rick Dooley

Moved to Milton in 1973, attended Milton Elementary and Junior High School, and graduated from Milton High School in 1986.

Married with three sons.

Bachelor of Science from UVM, and Masters as a Physician Assistant from Northeastern University.

Work as a Family Practice Physician Assistant at Thomas Chittenden Health Center in Williston.

MTSD experience: volunteer classroom assistant, teacher of the Health and Development Program for the fifth grade boys, Odyssey of the Mind coach, co-chair for Milton Project Graduation, and current School Board Trustee.

The district has already made some significant movement in a positive direction. We started with a majority of new board members and a new superintendent, so it took some time to evaluate where we were, and what needed to be addressed first. We’ve implemented a complete review of school policies, made our preschool program more cohesive by bringing the two classrooms into Herrick Ave., completed a space study, and formulated a fiscally responsible plan to meet the urgent space needs of our district while providing flexibility for years to come.

We’ve improved transparency and communication. We’re just starting on the community visioning project so that we can evaluate where the community, both in and out of school, would like to see the district moving over the next five-10 years. In a three-year term, I would like to accomplish the completion of the Herrick Avenue remodeling and district office construction, and the articulation of a plan to address the long term vision for the district. We will work for continued improvement in our academic scores, and address the areas where we see challenges. We will also continue the work started with the cultural audit, expanding our cultural competence across the district.

The top priority right now is addressing the space issue at the Herrick Avenue School, which is having significant effects on academic programming, behavioral issues, ability to provide special services, traffic and parking. If the community approves the bond, we will be able to address that in the next 12 months. There is also a priority to identify ways to improve our academic scores, especially where we are falling short, like in fifth grade math. We need to improve our ability to look at all learners, and create pathways for them to succeed, whether that means going to college or entering the workforce. Finally, in an age of increasing divisiveness, we need to teach all our children how to be respectful of others, and to be good community members.

The balance between students’ needs and affordability is one that we’ve worked aggressively on as a board. Before each decision, we ask what the long term costs are and what the expected benefits are. Our budget, including the bond for the space renovation and district office building, represents less than a 2 percent increase in the tax rate. This is a good example of that balance.

Rae Couillard

Lifelong Vermonter from working class Essex Junction family. Milton resident for 16 years.

Husband, Jeremy, works at Athena Health and is a Milton volunteer firefighter and first responder. We have two daughters, Olivia and Isabella ages 15 and 17, who attend Milton High School.

Self-employed with a small cleaning business.

Bachelor’s, Primary Education, Champlain College (2001). Two additional Associates degrees: Human Resources and Restaurant, Hotel and Fitness Management, Community College of the Air Force (2015).

Enlisted member of Vermont Air National Guard since 1997.

Former MEMS PTA president (2009-15) and have coached Girls on the Run, fall soccer and softball. Also continues to volunteer almost every day for morning drop offs at the Milton Elementary School.

Why are you running for reelection, and what do you hope to accomplish with another term?

I wish to continue being on the board because I see the Milton Town School District moving in a very positive direction. With new leadership and new policies coming I can see the district growing stronger along with our community. My hope is that I can play an active role on the board to help streamline communication between the school district and our strong community of Milton.

What should be the school board’s priority this year and why?

Communication is key, and I know that sounds cheesy, but it’s what Milton desperately needs right now and we continue to work hard to improve on this. We continue to build strong relationships with community members. As our communication improves our school community will feel welcome, valued and connected to the education process of our students. The board needs to focus on being transparent when communicating to the district and the community. This is the only way to build strong ties between the community and the board.

How will you balance students’ needs while remaining accountable to taxpayers?

Our school always wishes to improve the quality of the education we provide. I will continue to hear from students to understand what they want to see within our school district. Money will always be an issue. I will do my best to make sure the budget is always considered before making a choice that may make a financial impact to the taxpayers. As a mother and a taxpayer within the community I have to consider both topics when making decisions. The students here at Milton will always be my top priority.