This year, three candidates emerged for two positions on the Milton Selectboard. Incumbents Brenda Steady and Chris Taylor are running for both the one-year and three-year seat. Dana Maxfield will run for the one-year seat as well.
We asked the candidates three questions and asked them to provide a short bio with their responses. They were each given 400 words to split between the three questions:
- Why are you running for selectboard, and what experience makes you qualified for this role?
- What should be the selectboard’s priority, and why?
- The fiscal year 2020 budget proposal assumes there will be no grand list growth, a situation town manager Don Turner attributes to the town’s recent development moratorium. Do you consider this a serious problem? How can Milton grow its grand list in the future?
Brenda Steady
- Lifelong resident, married to Brad for 38 years and we raised our two sons, Nate and Drew, in Milton. Granddaughter, Sophia, is also in the Milton school system.
- Milton High School and Champlain College graduate
- Work for Koffee Kup Bakery, Winooski School District, B & B Cleaning Company
- Years of community service includes: Implementation of kindergarten in the public school system committee, combining the school and town charter, school volunteer for many years, including coaching middle school boys’ basketball, Odyssey of the Mind coach, PTA and a Booster member, served four years on the United Church Council, helped out at the Celebrity Community Breakfast and currently volunteering in my granddaughter’s classroom
- Member of Eastern Stars Chittenden Chapter #59, Champlain Valley Animal Rescue, a justice of the peace for 16 years, nine years as a school trustee and two years served as a selectboard member.
- I decided to run for selectboard again because the two one year terms I have served on the board, have shown me that Milton is moving in a great direction and I enjoy being a part of it. The experience I have acquired along with my nine years that I served on the school board gives me knowledge and insight into the operations and nuances of municipal government that will be of great value to the citizens of our town. The experience I acquired building and monitoring the budgets as well as the finances and operations of the government has made me very well rounded.
- I believe the selectboard’s priority this year should be to move forward on completing the Route 7 project that is believed to improve safety, keep the hour glass project moving forward while keeping the community updated and to keep on track with the road paving projects.
- The actual growth in the Grand List is not known at the time a budget is set, therefore the tax rate is an estimate. Usually an estimate is made of some growth in the grand list and historically those estimates are close enough so that the tax rate is within 1/2 cent of the rate that is projected. This year, a conservative estimate is to base the estimated tax rate is on no increase. I do not consider this a serious problem but disappointing. The selectboard members along with the town manager, finance director and department heads came up with a fiscally responsible budget to add to the ballot for approval. I believe once the Route 7 and hour glass projects are completed more builders will be attracted to Milton.
Thank you in advance for voting for me for a three year term on the Selectboard.
Chris Taylor
- Milton resident for 12 years with wife, Jennifer and two children, Lauren (11) and Michael (9)
- Served on the Milton Selectboard for the past two years
- Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from Champlain College
- Employed by the Milton Town School District
- Served as Selectboard representative on the Infrastructure Steering Committee and representative on the Milton Police Chief Search Committee
- Past community involvement as a coach for the Milton Little League and leadership roles with the Milton Pack 43 Cub Scouts
- I am running for re-election and seeking the 3 year term because I feel that giving back to the community is one of the most important things a citizen can do. I have enjoyed serving our community over the past two years on the Selectboard and want to continue to be a part of moving Milton forward. Along with the knowledge I’ve gained on the board these past two years, I have over 20 years of business management experience. During my time in management I became accustomed to making difficult decisions to help advance and grow business. I have been responsible for developing, implementing and adhering to multimillion dollar budgets and been in the position of having to explain both positive and negative variations when questions would arise.
- There are many things that Milton will need to focus on this coming year. One of the most important priorities should be increasing economic development. Milton needs to become a community where we can work, shop and be entertained without bringing our money to other towns. Other projects that should remain in focus and continue to move forward include the Route 7 hourglass, Southern Gateway, Sidewalk Gap and Flanders Development water infrastructure.
- Needing to use a projected zero percent grand list growth this year had a direct impact to the budget process and affected the ability to keep the tax impact as low as desired. In order to spur growth and revenue Milton needs to continue to actively attract business. There have been some very positive strides in marketing Milton to prospective businesses. By creating the “Milton Business Guide” the planning department has outlined key characteristics and advantages the town has to offer and made it easier for businesses to see why Milton is the right choice. If the current effort to market Milton does not produce the intended results other steps may include hiring an outside Economic Development Consultant to focus entirely on attracting new business or developing strategic financial incentives such as discounted fees and permits. If we are able to attract more business and create more growth on the grand list we can better offset and distribute the town’s operating cost and lessen the burden on residents.
I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve Milton and I ask for your vote for the 3 year term on Town Meeting day. Thank you!