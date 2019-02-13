The Milton McDonald’s helped out the local elementary school and recreation department as part of the recently renovated restaurant’s grand reopening last weekend.

“We wanted to give back to the community,” brand ambassador Larry Johnston said.

Milton Elementary School is slated to receive 10 percent of the weekend sales from Feb. 1-3, the total of which will be announced at a school wide assembly on March 15, according to Johnston.

Milton Recreation Department was bestowed $1,000 at the kickoff ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday. Recreation coordinator Kym Duchesneau, who attended the event, said it was a complete surprise.

“It’s just amazing. It was out of the blue, really,” she said, adding the funds will help with this weekend’s winter festival and future rec programming.

“People think we’re this big corporate [company] come to suck all the money out and go home, but that’s not what we do,” operations manager Dan Frazier said. “We’re really happy to give back to the community because we’re part of the community.”

Although restaurant updates were completed this summer, the owners waited to celebrate so they could host a fundraiser while school was in session, Johnston said.

The Milton McDonald’s was built in 1992 and has undergone several renovations. Its latest face-lift includes new technology such as touch-screen ordering kiosks, which allow patrons to skip the line, and GPS-enabled table placards that show servers where diners are seated.

The restaurant has 40 locally-based employees and could see new positions added with a recent increase in sales, Johnston said.