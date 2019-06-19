A Milton man has been charged with abusing his two and a half month old child.

The Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations (CUSI) announced the arrest of Seth A. Paydon, 37, on Monday.

According to a press statement, the investigation into Paydon began that same day with a referral from the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF). Staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center had, in turn, reported to DCF after the child was admitted to the hospital with severe internal injuries.

DCF and CUSI investigators began looking into the cause of those injuries and determined Paydon had abused the child, according to the statement.

Paydon was charged with first degree aggravated domestic abuse, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years and a possible $25,000 fine, and felony cruelty to a child, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $20,000 fine.

He was initially held on $25,000 bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

