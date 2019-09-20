FAIRFAX – Louise Worth Hakey, 66, died peacefully early Thursday morning, September 5, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, with her loving family by her side. Louise was born in Stamford, Conn., the daughter of Leslie and Irene (Kilmartin) Worth. Louise graduated from Newtown High School in 1970 and attended Trinity College in Burlington, when she met Mark Hakey, who was attending St. Michael’s College in Colchester. She and Mark married on July 24, 1971 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Newtown, Conn.

They eventually settled in Milton, where Louise was very active in the community. She served on the Planning Commission, the school board, project graduation, and was very involved in many fundraising activities. She also established a private kindergarten while in Milton.

Louise worked for many years in the Business Dept. at St. Michael’s College, while raising her family. She also completed her undergraduate degree at St. Michael’s and received her Master’s Degree in Educational Administration. Louise, Michael and Holly were all awarded their college degrees on Mothers’ Day in 1995.

She and Mark built several homes while living in Milton. In 1996, they moved to Fairfax, where they completed their present home and she continued to be active in school activities and fundraisers.

Louise was very patriotic and loved the Fourth of July parades and fireworks. She loved New England, Cape Cod, the family’s annual lobster fest tradition, cooking – especially her famous beef stew, prime rib, and chocolate fudge cake that everyone loved. She found great pleasure in socializing at ball games, Sunday family dinners, and landscaping. She loved flowers, especially daylilies, and the special time spent with Maureen planting flowers and trees, even when she was very sick.

In addition to her husband of over 48 years, Mark Hakey of Fairfax, she is survived by her son Patrick, currently overseas, her daughter Maureen of Milton, daughter Holly Magoon and her husband Earl

of Colchester, her son Michael and his wife Erin of Georgia; by her grandchildren Brett, Thomas, Jake and Meghan Hakey, Riley Magoon, Taylor Magoon Gagne, Aliyah, Hailey, and Anthony Chamberlain, Kaitlyn Vaupel, Isabella and Oliver Hakey; as well as her sister Maureen Worth Hamilton of Florida, Mark’s sisters Christine Gorman and Joyce Hakey, Christine’s husband Bill, all of Fairfax; her sister-in-law Johanne Hakey of Florida, and by many friends and relatives in Connecticut and Vermont.

She was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Irene Worth, Mark’s parents Charlie and Doris Hakey, and her brothers-in-law Paul Hakey and Norm Stinehour (Joyce’s husband).

Donations in Louise’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.

Visiting hours were held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton from 5 – 7 p.m., with prayers offered by Fr. Feltz at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.