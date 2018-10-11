Steady for justice of the peace

I voted the other day and saw to my surprise that Brenda Steady was not a candidate for JP. I was surprised. I know that she has been a good JP and she enjoys the job. During my tenure on the selectboard and now as town treasurer, I’ve watch Brenda show up to every meeting that required the attendance of the Justices.

The JPs provide a quiet but essential function in town government. They form the Board of Civil Authority which helps the Town Clerk in the operation of the elections. Additionally as members of the BCA the JPs form the Board of Abatement which determines when taxes or water bills should be reduced. Justices also can perform marriages, act as notaries and can administer oaths when needed.

Often, I’ve witnessed the town clerk looking for BCA members to help with elections and I know that Brenda has been a constant and helpful person in that effort.

I served on the selectboard with Brenda and know that she is dedicated to this town, so I wrote her name in one my ballot for the general election in November. I ask you to join me in writing in Brenda Steady as one of the 15 Justices of the Peace here in Milton.

John C. Gifford

Milton

He provided this disclaimer: “I am a former selectboard member and current town treasurer. In my role as town treasurer, I have no direct interaction with the justices of the peace.”

Support for Turner

Vermont is at a crossroads in this year with elections. I am writing to support Don Turner for lieutenant governor. Let me explain why I am supporting Mr. Turner for the second highest position in the state government. Mr. Turner has served the people of Milton for 14 years as fire & rescue chief, truly a job that demands someone with leadership skills. When I asked former members of the Underhill-Jericho Fire Department about Mr. Turner, they all praised him and say you couldn’t support anyone better. We certainly need leadership in the Vermont Senate. Mr. Turner served as well as a legislature for 13 years as the representative from Milton and currently serves as Town Manager. Don Turner lead a caucus in the Vermont House with many different views, but the one thing he did was always respected their opinions and encouraged members to vote their conscience. A true leader does that.

One thing I can tell you upon looking at Mr. Turner’s voting record is that he remembers the business owners and homeowners in Vermont. He believes that rising taxes are not helping Vermonters or increasing business regulations helps our state economy.

We need someone in the second in command position who will work across the aisle to make Vermont a better Vermont. Since voting has started, I urge voters to support Donald Turner Jr.

Bill Lawrence

Underhill

An endorsement for Turner

As a former state representative, secretary of state, state treasurer and governor, I’ve worked with many elected officials in Vermont. High among them is Rep. Don Turner – a true public servant by any standard.

I first met Don when I was filling a vacancy for state representative from Milton. I remember interviewing him for the position and I was incredibly impressed with his deep dedication to his community – including serving as a volunteer firefighter for his entire adult life. I knew right away that I’d met a dedicated, practical and common-sense leader with a bright future ahead.

I gladly appointed Don to the House. Since then, he has been elected 6 times overwhelmingly. He has risen through the ranks to House minority leader, where he’s been the voice of reason, helping Gov. Scott put the brakes on excessive spending and taxes. Don is truly committed to focusing on our state’s economic challenges and making Vermont affordable.

As town manager of Milton, Don has brought his problem-solving skills to a managerial level, where he’s helped lead his community forward. Whether it’s in his home town or under the Golden Dome, he’s always focused on building bridges and getting things done.

We need this type of leadership in Montpelier, which is why I’m proud to endorse Don Turner for lieutenant governor. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Don on November 6.

Gov. Jim Douglas

Middlebury