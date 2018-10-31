Vermont firefighters: Vote for Turner

As a life-long resident of Milton and a 55-year member of the Milton Fire Department, I am requesting your support of Donald Turner Jr. as lieutenant governor of Vermont in our upcoming November election.

I had the privilege of being on the interview committee in 1983 when we signed Don on as a new member of our volunteer department. We recognized him as a young man eager to work hard to serve his community and fellow firefighters on the department.

He soon proved that he was a contributing member when selected by his peers as Milton Firefighter of the Year in 1987, 1997 and 2001. In 1990, he was chosen Chittenden County Firefighter of the Year, and in 2003 while serving as our assistant chief, he received the State Fire Chief of the Year award at the annual state convention. These honors were bestowed upon him as people recognized his strength of character and dedication to getting the job done. For the past 14 years he did an outstanding job serving our department as our fire chief.

As a dedicated family man and one who has served our community in various capacities, I know that Don will work hard advocating for programs that will recruit and retain members on the volunteer fire departments throughout the state as he knows through experience how beneficial you are to the safety and protection for the members of the communities you serve.

Robert E. Lombard

Milton Fire Department

Re-elect Mitzi Johnson

We are writing this letter to ask the voters of Grand Isle County and West Milton to please vote to re-elect Mitzi Johnson to the Vermont House of Representatives.

As longtime economic development professionals in this region, working for GBIC and the Lake Champlain Islands Chamber of Commerce, we have had numerous experiences working with Mitzi over her years in public service. And while our support for her is personal, we have found Mitzi to be an extremely bright, hard working and dedicated legislator.

As a legislator Mitzi helped champion and support numerous economic development bills.

We know first hand that Milton, St. Albans and many other Vermont centers have thriving tax increment financing districts because of Mitzi’s advocacy and support. As Speaker, she revitalized the Rural Economic Development Working Group to address the economic development needs of rural Vermont. She has also worked hard to stabilize and reform education funding.

In her role as Speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives, Mitzi has been an outstanding leader. She is fair to all of her colleagues and she has the temperament necessary to be the kind of leader who is approachable and willing to find creative ways to find solutions and bring people together regardless of what political party or ideology they subscribe to.

At a time when the country is experiencing so much political and social polarization it is refreshing and encouraging that Vermont has a leader like Mitzi Johnson who understands that working together is the only productive way forward for Vermont.

We enthusiastically support and endorse the candidacy of Mitzi Johnson and we hope you will please vote for her on November 6.

Frank Cioffi and Ruth Wallman

Support for Morgans

As a South Hero resident for 62 years, I would like to speak to the leadership capabilities of these men. Both Michael and Leland are running for the two seats in the Grand Isle/West Milton District for the Vermont House of Representatives. Both are retired officers from the Vermont Air National Guard.

Both men come from a strong lineage of military service to our state and nation. Lee began enlisted and later attended the Academy of Military Science and became an officer in the VTANG. Mike attended the United States Air Force Academy and received his officer’s commission there. While members of the active duty Air Force and VTANG (20 and 38 years of total service, for Lee and Mike, respectively) both men served most of their careers in the aircraft maintenance arena. This is where I came to know them. I know I speak for our enlisted corps when I say that both men were “enlisted men and women’s officers.” In other words, men that would work “with” and not “above” those that served under them. Mike and Lee consistently fostered an environment of “let’s collaborate and find the best possible solutions” by soliciting thoughts and ideas as a team to get the mission accomplished. It is easy to be dictatorial in the military – they were not.

Mike was a senior officer (colonel) that I trusted. If I saw a problem, Mike could count on me as a senior enlisted manager, to let him know if things were going poorly. In the military we say that a “bad idea never gets better with time!” Mike’s door was always open for us to approach him and work things out. I worked with Mike longer than Lee so know him better, but both men are cut of the same cloth and led similarly.

If we are seeking true leadership in Montpelier, I can think of no two finer men than Michael and Leland to fill our district seats. They are the breath of fresh air that is needed. Both are collaborative leaders. “Common sense” leaders like them are needed. Many in our District have said it is time for change. Please vote with me for Michael Morgan and Leland Morgan on November 6. You will not be disappointed.

Timothy Brisson

Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), Vermont Air National Guard, South Hero