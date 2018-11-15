Thank you, Vermont

Over 100,000 Vermonters voted for me last week. I want to thank each and every person for their support.

Five months ago, I decided to undertake one of the biggest challenges/opportunities of my life. Running a statewide campaign for the first time was daunting. Running a statewide campaign against an incumbent even more, considering that only once in the last 50-plus years has an incumbent been defeated in a Vermont statewide election.

We assembled a team of volunteers and planned a positive campaign focused on the issues. With little statewide name recognition, we began by introducing me to Vermonters. Vermonters were willing to listen to my perspective and help me in so many ways. Investing in the campaign, hosting house parties, putting up signs and banners, arranging meet and greets, making calls night after night, volunteering for every parade we could find in the state, sharing words of encouragement, or just telling me “I voted for you” was very gratifying. Even though the election results were disappointing, the support I received from people all across our state was humbling. The journey was an incredible experience and I am a better person as a result.

Vermonters welcomed me into this race, our team gave me a chance to win and my family made this a special journey. I’m proud of our team and the campaign we ran. Thank you Gail, Darren, Dawn, Hayden, Rachel, Casey, Shayne, Ben and Tyler.

Thanks again, Vermont!

Don Turner Jr.

Former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor

Thank you, Milton voters

I would like to take a moment to thank the voters of Milton who have elected me to one of the seats to represent our community in the Vermont Legislature. It was great to see such a large turnout on Election Day and prior to via early voting or absentee ballot. I enjoyed my time meeting with new friends and old along the campaign trail. I would also like to thank my family and friends who have helped out and supported me during the campaign. I could not have done it without them.

I look forward to continuing to work for our community in Montpelier. I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to represent Milton for the next two years. As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, concerns or comments. Thank you!

Rep. Chris Mattos

Chittenden 10

In response to Alan Hatch

First, Mr, Hatch, can you verify everything that is dumped on the Beaudoins’ property is clean fill? You’ve seen every load personally and can testify to its “clean” contents? Let’s not believe everyone is honest.

Second, as to the other two properties mentioned in his letter that need the planning commission’s attention: Do you have the millions of dollars that are necessary to clean up these hazardous private properties? I don’t! And my taxes are high enough, thank you!

Sally Nolan

Milton

Senator says thanks

Thank you for my reelection to the Vermont Senate. It is an honor to serve you, and I appreciate your confidence in my work. I look forward to work on health care, water quality, education, affordable housing, energy, jobs and others. I will continue to take a balanced approach toward problems facing our county. I look forward to working on many issues critical to our welfare and sense of community. Thank you again. Please stay engaged in civic activities and contact me with your comments, concerns and questions.

Sen. Ginny Lyons

Sirotkin says thanks

Thank you very much to the voters of Chittenden County for returning me to the State Senate for a third time. There is much work to be done, and I am anxious and ready to get started immediately. I would welcome hearing from you at anytime at sirotkin.senate@gmail.com with your thoughts and concerns. I also want to extend my sincere appreciation to all the other candidates who worked so hard and ran a totally positive campaign throughout. Thank you again.

Sen. Michael Sirotkin

Chairman, Senate Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee

Pre-Christmas Craft Show a success

The Milton Craft Committee Inc. would like to thank the community for making last Saturday’s 42nd Annual Milton Pre-Christmas Craft Show an enormous success. We had a great crowd from the moment we opened, with many folks starting their holiday shopping with local handmade crafts. The MFCC Food Shelf had a great day as well, with generous food donations and funds raised from the craft raffle.

MHS Project Graduation, Girl Scout Troop 30612, Milton Historical Society, MHS Drama Club, Friends of the Milton Public Library and the General Stannard House Committee also sold tickets and items and raised money and awareness for their organizations. Special thanks to Project Graduation for once again providing an outstanding food concession – we heard great comments about the food all day!

Thank you to JoJo Eddy, Thomas Young and other MHS art and drama students for operating the Kids’ Space. There were many happily painted young faces in the crowd, who also got to visit with Santa when he strolled through in the afternoon.

We also appreciate the many wonderful crafters who donated items for the MFCC raffle; to Donna Ballard, Duane Lowell, Dave Ballard and the custodial crew for preparing the venue and keeping us running smoothly on show day; to Alex Fenton and Security One for keeping traffic flowing smoothly all day (including when the parking lot was full … thanks for your patience); and to Kimberley Arnold for providing musical holiday spirit on her piano.

For over four decades, we and our vendors have appreciated your support of locally-made crafts, and of Milton’s non-profit organizations, at this great community event. Mark your calendar for Nov. 9, 2019: We look forward to the 43rd annual show next year!

Jen & Bill Kaigle

Milton Craft Committee Inc.

Is Christmas in trouble?

You may know that thousands of Vermont kids are living below the poverty level, and at Christmas, they would not have a “Good Toy Day” if not for the efforts of Toys for Kids (100 percent volunteer, non-profit program).

Toys for Kids, coordinated by the Marine Corps League, is the largest Christmas toy collection program in Vermont for needy kids. With the help of NBC Channel 5 TV and many business sponsors, countless volunteers work diligently during the Christmas season to monitor and empty hundreds of red Toy for Kids barrels. All new, unwrapped toys collected are turned over to agencies (such as the Salvation Army) for distribution to needy families in Vermont. We also depend on your generous financial donations throughout the year. Monies collected are used to buy Visa gift cards at Christmas for older kids that are 15 to 17 years old.

In 2017, all of our collected toys were dispersed and our savings allowed us to spend ~$22,000 on gift cards. Nevertheless, it was still not sufficient to meet the need. We were short ~4 percent in toy collection efforts and ~$4,500 short in financial donations to satisfy the Christmas need in our Vermont communities. With the growing need year after year, we expect our toy collection and donations in 2018 to fall short.

What can you do to provide needy families a good Christmas in 2018 ?

For example: If you are an online shopper or shop locally, please purchase an extra toy or two that you can put in one of the red Toys for Kids barrels located throughout the community. We distributed our red toy barrels on November 1.

Please check us out on the web at toysforkidsvt.com, contact any Marine Corps League member or call me at 872-0354.

Thank you and Semper Fi,

John Welsh

Toys for Kids, Vt. State Coordinator