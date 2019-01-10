Milton should be proud

We would like to thank the Milton community for all of the support and kindness received in 2018. The continual outpouring of warmth, empathy and compassion from so many in our town has been heartwarming and is a tribute to our community. Our often-maligned town is filled with so many good people and we should be very proud. So many of you have risen to the top when needed most.

Friends, acquaintances and even complete strangers in Milton, both young and old, were there for us and continue to be there for us. Being understood and cared for is a comfort during bad times. There have been so many kind gestures, offers of help and support, hugs and shoulders to lean on…whether at church, the grocery store, the soccer field, the post office or visits to our home. Thank you to the good people of Milton, we will always be thankful.

Dave & Alex Nichols

Milton

Gratitude for community

We would like to take this opportunity to say thank you very much to Andrea Juneau and Moriah Hackney representing Green Cab (Vermont Ride Network) and to Julie Talley and committee at the United Methodist Church in Milton for their generosity of gifts that they have given to our families in our school community.

We are very fortunate to live in a community where others show their compassion and love to their neighbors in need.

Patti Ransom & Michele Fay Kay

Milton Town School District

Santa letters a hit

Ho ho ho! The Town of Milton Recreation Department would like to thank all who participated in the “Letters to Santa” project this year! A big thank you to over 145 children who took the time to write letters, draw pictures and bring smiles to the faces of Santa and his elves. As always, these letters provide joy and inspiration to us all.

Thanks also to the Milton Family Community Center, Milton Public Library and Milton branches of KeyBank, VT Federal Credit Union, People’s United Bank and TD Bank for hosting “Letters to Santa” mailboxes. Thank you to the Milton Independent for its Santa Letter spread, complete with a sampling of letters and drawings. Lastly, a gracious thank you to Santa’s Elves: Milton High School National Honor Society students and community members Betty Couture, Gail Wixson, Amy Joseph, Tracy Bianchi and Kaylyn Noel. Wishing you all a Happy New Year from the Milton Recreation Department!

Kym Duchesneau

Coordinator, Milton Recreation