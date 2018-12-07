Thank you, citizens of Milton, for your support

I would like to thank all those who supported me in my recent election to one of the two seats for state representative for Milton’s district, Chittenden 10. I look forward to taking the oath of office and starting my two-year term in Montpelier on Jan. 9, 2019, which is the first day of the new session. I was humbled by the amount of support shown and plan to work hard to represent the citizens of Milton on the state level. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving on the selectboard for over the past 2 ½ years and plan to continue on the selectboard for the next 2 ½ years of my current three-year term.

Again, I thank you for your support and I intend to continue fighting hard for Milton and our future.

Rep.-elect John Palasik

Chittenden-10