Happy holidays from the Milton Artists’ Guild

As we look back on 2018, we thank the community of Milton and surrounding communities for the support you have given us. We opened our Art Center & Gallery on April 1, 2017 and we can proudly state that it is a success! Our focus for 2019 will be to give back to families in offering free workshops to children.

To celebrate this festive season, join us on Sunday, Dec. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. We invite you and the kids to our free Holiday DIY Crafting Party (all age groups), refreshments, and Santa will be there from 1-2 p.m. Starting in January 2019, we resurrect our very popular free Social Sundays for young children and their parents to enjoy an art class, delicious homemade hot chocolate and a souvenir to bring home! Our Social Sundays will be offered in January and February. No registration needed – just drop-in!

Of course we have many other diverse classes available every month. Please visit our website for all updates and events www.miltonartistsguild.org.

We wish you happy holidays and a truly MAGical 2019!

Gisela Alpert

President, Milton Artists’ Guild