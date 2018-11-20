The former president of the Milton Broncos youth football program is scheduled to change his plea in Chittenden County criminal court next month.

Milton police cited Matt King for felony embezzlement in July after finding he stole more than $10,000 from the nonprofit organization. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After a calendar call last week, King’s court docket shows he’s set to change his plea at a Dec. 19 hearing at the Edward J. Costello courthouse.

King’s attorney, Paul Jarvis, affirmed the upcoming hearing but declined to comment on the pending case. So did deputy state’s attorney Susan Hardin.

King, 38, was the president of the Milton Broncos for three years, during which time he refused to share information about the program’s financials, a Milton Independent investigation found in May.

Over the course of several months, the Indy pressed King for detail about the Broncos’ operations. The information he eventually provided showed thousands of dollars unaccounted for on bank statements.

Milton police opened an investigation days after the Indy story broke. Detectives pored over Broncos bank statements for June 2015 to June 2018 and identified 123 transactions totaling nearly $10,500 that showed “no legitimate use” for the football program, the affidavit says.

These included expensive dinners, purchases at a golf shop, a down payment on a truck plus a number of items for King’s home like a dog fence, dumpster and pellet stove, police said.

King told police he used the Broncos funds by mistake because the program’s checks and debit card looked the same. Police say King continued to use the Broncos account even after he claimed to realize his errors.

King has since resigned as president of the program. During the turmoil, the Broncos transferred ownership of its middle school-level teams to the school district; the youngest grades are still overseen by a group of parent volunteers who have pledged to increase transparency.