Matt King will serve a year on probation after admitting he stole thousands of dollars from the Milton Broncos youth football program.

King pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony embezzlement charge that could have sent him to prison for up to 10 years. Instead, the conviction will be expunged from his record as long as he successfully completes the 12-month sentence, according to Deputy State’s Attorney Susan Hardin.

The plea deal comes six months after Milton police cited King following an investigation into his oversight of the local football program. Detectives opened the case this summer after the Milton Independent published an article detailing King’s shady leadership and financial mismanagement as president, treasurer and a coach for the organization.



In court, he apologized for his crime and said he took on too much responsibility.

“What were you thinking about while this was going on?” Judge Michael Kupersmith asked.

“I was overwhelmed. I tackled too much,” King said. “I didn’t reach out for help.”

“It didn’t occur to you at the time this would come back to you?” the judge asked.

“I’m sorry,” King said. “I tried to do the best I could.”

King maintained tight control over the program during his three-year tenure as president. He was the only person authorized on the program’s bank account and repeatedly denied requests to share the finances or create a board of directors.

Police found he stole more than $10,000 from the Broncos, using the team’s debit card and checking account more than 100 times for personal expenses ranging from home repairs and dinners to a down payment on his truck, court records show.

In interviews with police, King brushed off the suspicious purchases as a mistake, claiming the Broncos’ checks and debit card look the same as his own. But at Wednesday’s hearing, his attorney, Paul Jarvis, confirmed King continued to misuse the program’s funds even after realizing his alleged mistake.

“There was an intent to do it,” Jarvis said.

Rodney Tinker, the new Broncos president who served as vice president under King, expected the program would receive a certified check for more than $4,000 in restitution in the next few days.

Prosecutors noted King had already deposited $6,000 back to the Broncos’ account earlier this year—a transfer made just weeks after the Independent confronted him about the program’s murky finances.

Under King, the once revered Broncos gained a reputation of dysfunction—enrollment dropped as parents registered their kids in neighboring towns, or pulled them out of football altogether—and news of his crime only confirmed suspicions that something was amiss.

Now in charge, Tinker said his main goal is to be fully transparent. He’s installed a board of directors and authorized two people on the Broncos’ account. He said he won’t dismiss any parent concerns.

“We’re moving forward, and we’re not going to linger on the past,” Tinker said. “It will take some time to rebuild trust.”

Tinker said the state’s attorney’s office shared the proposed plea deal with him. He and members of the Broncos’ new board submitted a victim impact statement in September and agreed the punishment was just.

“We just want what was misappropriated, and we just want to move forward with giving these kids a good football experience in the town,” Tinker said.

King, meanwhile, likely hasn’t seen his last day in court. Earlier this month, Milton police cited him with petit larceny after he was accused of lifting equipment from a local slaughterhouse where he worked as a state meat inspector.

Hardin, the deputy state’s attorney, said the new charge has no bearing on the Broncos case.

King’s supervisor at the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets confirmed he is the subject of an active personnel investigation. He is due back in court next month.

