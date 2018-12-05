The local council of the Knights of Columbus in Milton, Pope St. John Paul II Council #10417, raised enough money through a recent breakfast, as well as from donations from the Daughters of Isabella and the St Ann’s Parish, to purchase six cases of coats in the annual K of C Coats for Kids campaign. Coats were distributed to the Milton Family Community Center in Milton as well as to the St. Rose of Lima and St. Joseph’s Parishes in Grand Isle County so the coats could be given to needy children in these communities.