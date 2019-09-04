By NEIL ZAWICKI

There wasn’t much action near the Milton goal at the Under the Lights season opener Aug. 29 at Milton High School, but when there was, Yellowjackets Coach Glen Button got nervous.

“They are way too nonchalant out there,” Button was overheard to say as Jackets keeper Sam Dooley squared up to stop a drive that ultimately wouldn’t come. Button’s boys were up 6 nil at that point, but he was noticeably antsy when the ball moved near Dooley. When Milton cleared the danger and scored its seventh goal, Button was flat. No celebration, only focus.

That was the story for all 90 minutes of the match, which everyone on the field agreed was a lopsided one.

“It’s gonna get worse before it gets better,” muttered Milton High Athletic director Marcel Choquette at the end of the first half. “This is a bad match up.”

In the end, none of that mattered. Bullets coach Jake Hubbard, new this season, told his team he was proud of them, and he’s looking toward the rest of the season, where his team will compete in the Mountain Division, where the scores will be decidedly more balanced.

“Milton is one of the top four teams in the state,” he said. “Maybe even top two. But we’re all positive. We’re not going to take the negatives.”

“He’s gonna be fine,” remarked Button after the match, referring to Hubbard and his team. But Button is optimistic for the season, noting the fact he has a young team, with four sophomores starting, and eight on the team

“Our scrimmages have been even more lopsided,” he said.

Button also said he’s happy with the way his team possesses the ball.

“We’re going to be a possession oriented team,” he said. “Our attack with Nick Desouza, Zach Logan, and Kyle Brown has been fantastic,”

Button also said he’s excited to watch his back four, which consists of Ryan Cannon, Caden Button, Brandon Monihan And Zach St. Amour.

“We’re defending incredibly well with that back four,” he said.

While he’s happy with an 8-nil outcome, Button allows the next match, against Hartford High School, will be a different story.

“Hartford will give us a better test,” he said.

Asked for a prediction on that game, Button laughed, and then offered one.

“Three-nil,” he declared.

