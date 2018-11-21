If you had to cook Thanksgiving dinner for your family, what would you do ?

Courtesy of Sue Tougas’ kindergarten class at Georgia Elementary & Middle School

I would go downtown to the store to get a Vermont turkey. Then I would get chocolate drinks for everybody. We would eat chips with the turkey and have ice cream for dessert and then go to bed.

-Alexis

I would go to Georgia Market and get a turkey that is as big as a clock. I would cook it for 16 minutes in the oven. We would eat salad with the turkey and carrots. I would make an apple pie for dessert. My family would play Candy Land after we eat.

-Lane

I would have to get a turkey that is as big as a doll. I would cook it for one minute and we would have broth with it and carrots and cucumbers. For dessert we would have pumpkin pie. After we eat my family would have a dance party.

-Chloe

I would go hunting in the woods and get 5 turkeys. I would bake all of them together in the oven for 5 minutes. I would make corn on the cob to go with the turkey. We could have vanilla ice cream for dessert. We could play ponies after we eat. I have lots of ponies.

-Alice

I would go hunting with Grampy – we would get 17 turkeys in the woods. I would cook them all on the stove for 15 minutes each. We could have carrots, broccoli and mashed potatoes with the turkey. We could have banana bread ice cream for dessert. Then my whole family could walk the dog unless it is too cold outside. My Mom does not like to walk the dog if it is too cold.

-Jack

I would go in the woods with Dad and shoot 6 turkeys. We will cook them in the oven for 12 minutes. We can eat deer, potatoes and marshmallows with the turkey. We can have chocolate ice cream for dessert. Then my whole family can go to my aunt’s house and play hide and seek.

-Hunter

I would go hunting with my Dad and get two turkeys. I would cook them in a pan for 20 hours. We can eat bananas with the turkey and have chocolate ice cream for dessert. Then my whole family can come to play on the school playground.

-Derek

I would go hunting with my Dad but we would have to invite my Uncle because he has all the hunting stuff. I would cook the turkey in the oven for 5 hours. We could have carrots and mashed potatoes and we could have the rest of my birthday cake for dessert. Then we could all go outside and have a campfire.

-Ethan

I would go into the woods and get a turkey. I would take it home and grill it for 13 seconds. We can have stuffing, mashed potatoes and cucumbers with the turkey. We can all have cupcakes for dessert. Then we can all go to the store for snacks.

-Brook

I would go out to the meadow and shoot the turkey with a tank. I would get 16 turkeys and cook them in the oven one by one for 40 minutes. We could have salad with ranch and turkey for dinner. We can have vanilla pudding for dessert. After we eat we could play Red Rover, I don’t know how to play but Dad can teach us.

-Aiden

I would go into the woods with my cousin Paul, he would help me get a turkey. I would cut the turkey and cook it in a pan for 25 minutes until it is really hot. We could have corn on the cob, chicken on a stick, ham and raspberries with the turkey. We could have cake for dessert. Then we could all go sledding at Grandpas because he has snow at his house.

-Abby

I would go to the woods with some binoculars and shoot the turkey with my Dad. We would cook it in water in the oven for 30 minutes on medium. We could have stuffing, peas, corn on the cob and swirly noodles with the turkey. For dessert we could have milk shakes and ice cream and then watch a movie. I think we should watch “UP.”

-Lily

I would go to Walmart and get a fat turkey. I would cook it in the stove for 5 hours. We could eat baloney and carrots with the turkey. I want vanilla ice cream for dessert. After we eat we can all go to the park and go on the swings.

-Austin

I would go to the Dollar General and get a medium turkey and cook it on the stove for 5 minutes. We could eat corn with the turkey and have a Finding Dory cake for dessert. Then we could all lie down and watch a movie together.

-Katelyn

I would go to Georgia Market to get a turkey. It would have to be as big as a table because we have a big family to feed. I would cook it in the oven for 9 minutes. We could have water, strawberries and apples with the turkey. After we eat I will make a big cake for everyone to eat. Then we will all go to the school playground to run around.

-Stella

I would go into the woods and run after a turkey until I could catch it. I would cut it up and put it in a pan and cook it for 100 days. We could have broccoli and chips with the turkey. For dessert we could have some ice cream and then play TOP-IT.

-Chase

I would have to go to the forest and hunt for a turkey. I would get 15 turkeys and cook them in the oven for 1 min 50 seconds. We could have bread and butter, carrots, apples and strawberries with the turkey. I would make a ginourmous chocolate cake for dessert. Then we would drive around and give Thanksgiving cards to people. We might need to get a bus to drive us around.

-Eli