Voters in the Grand Isle Chittenden district will choose two of the four candidates running for a House seat in the general election November 6. Ahead of the vote, the Milton Independent posed three questions to Democrat incumbents Mitzi Johnson and Ben Joseph of the Islands and Republican challengers Lee and Michael Morgan of Milton, giving them 500 words to split between their responses.

Here are our questions; the candidates’ answers follow.

What is your strategy to balance the state budget? What taxes or fees, if any, would you be willing to increase? What services, if any, would you cut?

Vermont legalized recreational marijuana last legislative session. Should the state tax and regulate it — why or why not?

Is the state doing enough to clean up Lake Champlain? Explain.

Editor’s note: Responses edited only for newspaper style.