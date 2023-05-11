This house in Milton has a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a two car garage. On the first floor, there is a laundry room with a half bathroom and upstairs you will find a large primary suite with a jetted tub.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)
Price: $489,000
Square Feet: 2,501
HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, $350 annual HOA fee, 0.47 acres of land
Listed by Warren Palm of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington
