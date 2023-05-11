45 Overlake Drive, Milton

This house in Milton has a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a two car garage. On the first floor, there is a laundry room with a half bathroom and upstairs you will find a large primary suite with a jetted tub.

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 (2 full, 2 half)

Price: $489,000

Square Feet: 2,501

HIGHLIGHTS: 2 attached garage spaces, $350 annual HOA fee, 0.47 acres of land

Listed by Warren Palm of BHHS Vermont Realty Group/S Burlington

