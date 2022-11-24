This condo in Milton has a formal dining area, beautiful kitchen with a custom backsplash and granite countertops and back deck. There is also a living room with a gas fireplace and foyer along with a half bathroom on the first floor. The monthly HOA fee for this condo is $125.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $350,000
Square Feet: 2,464
HIGHLIGHTS: townhouse, granite countertops, half bathroom on first floor
Listed by The Hammond Team of KW Vermont
