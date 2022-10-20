Sitting on 1.12 acres in Milton, this colonial home sits in a idyllic location near woodland. The modern kitchen which includes a breakfast bar and there are glistening hardwood floors throughout the home.
Bedrooms: 3
Price: $450,000
Square Feet: 1,654
HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, back deck, home office
Listed by Elise Polli of Polli Properties
