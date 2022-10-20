67 Red Clover Way, Milton

Sitting on 1.12 acres in Milton, this colonial home sits in a idyllic location near woodland. The modern kitchen which includes a breakfast bar and there are glistening hardwood floors throughout the home.

Bedrooms: 

Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half)

Price: $450,000

Square Feet: 1,654

HIGHLIGHTS: gas fireplace, back deck, home office

Listed by Elise Polli of Polli Properties

