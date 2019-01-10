RANDOLPH — Davilyn Bourne won two of four individual events Friday, leading Milton to a 109.05-100.3 gymnastics victory at Randolph Union H.S. last Friday.

Bourne earned the top scores in vault and balance beam for the Yellowjackets.

Hailey Hemingway added a second-place finish on the bars, Kayleigh Bluto was third in vault and floor exercise, and Alexis Drown took third on beam and was third in the all-around competition.

Milton also won the middle school competition, 120.05-113.1. Lorelei Right posted two event wins, leading Yellowjacket sweeps in vault (ahead of Alyssa Picht and, in a tie for third, Julia Banacos and Jasmine Mullins) and on the bars (followed by Ella Dykeman and Meghan Heisler). Banacos also placed second on floor and Dykeman was third on beam.