MILTON — A longtime foster parent has been charged two counts of sexual assault and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

Keith R. LaFlam, 59, of Milton, was initially held on $25,000 bail pending an arraignment on Tuesday.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile female, according to a statement from the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations (CUSI).

The investigation in LaFlam began on May 7 when the Dept. of Children and Families (DCF) contacted CUSI to report a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted by LaFlam.

LaFlam has been working with children for 32 years both as a foster parent and as an employee of the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility.

According to CUSI, LaFlam was originally a licensed DCF foster parent starting in October of 1994 until September of 1997. Mr. LaFlam reportedly became a Northeastern Family Institute (NFI) foster parent from 1997 until 2007. In 2012, Mr. LaFlam was reportedly re-approved as a foster parent for a Howard Center home until September 2017.

On May 20, CUSI investigators interviewed LaFlam in South Burlington at his place of employment.

LaFlam was subsequently arrested.

CUSI is urging any witnesses or victims who wish to report incidents involving LaFlam to contact Detective Felicciardi at 802-652-6899 and/or DCF at 1-800-649-5285.

If convicted of sexual assault, LaFlam is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $25,000 fine. The lewd and lascivious conduct with a child charge carries a sentence of two to 15 years and a fine of up to $5,000.

There are resources to assist survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones, including free medical treatment, advocacy and support, even if the assault did not happen recently. For more information, call the state-wide confidential hotline, 800-489-7273, or see the website for the VT Network against Sexual and Domestic Violence, www.vtnetwork.org.

