Molly Toner, sporting a pink headband, struggles to push the ball past one of the North Country Falcons during Monday night's game as fellow Yellowjackets Eve Colburn and Amanda Parizo watch on. It was the first win of the season for the MHS field hockey program, who held onto a 1-0 lead to shutout NCU. (Mike Olmstead | Newport Daily Express)
In their first win of the season, the Yellowjackets held North Country Union High School to get a taste of victory. Amanda Parizo had the only goal of the game, and Aly Sheehan made five saves to hold on to the shutout for Milton.