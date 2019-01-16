A Connecticut man was sentenced to 60 months in prison last month for selling heroin and cocaine and for illegally possessing firearms stolen from a Milton residence, court documents show.

Anthony Mickens, known by the street name “K,” pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington in July 2017 and was just sentenced this past December 19, a press release from the U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan said.

Burlington police arrested the 26-year-old Hartford, Conn. man in August 2017 after a search warrant at a Williston residence turned up 32 grams of a “white, chunky substance” later identified as cocaine base and two grams of heroin, court records show.

An affidavit from ATF Special Agent Samuel Brown said investigators also located digital scales, three cell phones and nearly $6,000 in cash. In the basement, police found two .22-caliber pistols that were identified as stolen from a Milton home.

Milton Police Detective Frank Scalise said a burglary case is pending based on that original weapons theft.

“The burglary isn’t a good federal case; I can work that end of it,” Scalise said. “We’re such a small community for law enforcement [that] in order to solve the problem, we need to come together and operate as a whole.”

At the the time of his arrest, Mickens had pending drug cases in Chittenden County as well as an active arrest warrant in Connecticut. His criminal record showed seven felony arrests resulting in five felony convictions, including forgery and possession and sale of -narcotics, Agent Brown’s affidavit says.

The government says Mickens obtained the weapons by trading the thief for drugs. As a convicted felon, Mickens was barred from possessing firearms, Nolan’s office says.

“This case, once again, highlights the link between trafficking in dangerous drugs and gun crime,” Nolan said in a press release. “The Vermont law enforcement team will never tire in its mission to bring strong consequences to those who engage in violence and unlawfully possess firearms in connection with the drug trade.”

Mickens faced a maximum 20-year prison term for drug conspiracy plus 10 years for the firearms offense. The government’s sentencing memo said Mickens’ five-year prison sentence, plus four years of supervised release, are an effective deterrent to acquiring guns through drug trafficking.

“Heroin and crack cocaine are destroying lives and families in many Vermont communities,” the memo says. “A strong message needs to be continually sent … that there are significant legal consequences.”

Mickens will serve out his prison term at either Federal Correctional Institution Danbury in Connecticut or Dix in New Jersey, both of which will facilitate re-entry upon release and afford access to his young children, court documents say. The court also recommended educational and vocational training and substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

Mickens also had to forfeit $5,592 in drug proceeds to the U.S. government.