Colchester

Thursday, April 18

6 p.m., Maundy Thursday service, United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., Colchester

Reading of the Holy Week scripture. Soup supper commemorating the Last Supper and Jairus of extinguishing the light.

7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service, Malletts Bay Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 1672 W. Lakeshore Dr., Colchester

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Holy Cross Parish, 416 Church Rd., Colchester

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper with Eucharistic Adoration, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester; followed by Adoration until 9 p.m.

7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service and “The Watch” begins, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester

Friday, April 19

12:30 p.m., Stations of the Cross, 7 p.m., Good Friday Liturgy with communion, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester

7 p.m., Solemn Good Friday Liturgy, Holy Cross Parish, 416 Church Rd., Colchester

7 p.m., Celebration of the Lord’s Passion and Holy Communion, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester

7 p.m., Good Friday service, United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., Colchester

Quiet meditation on the death of Jesus

Saturday, April 20

7 p.m., Easter Vigil Mass, Holy Cross Parish, 416 Church Rd., Colchester

7 p.m., The Great Vigil of Easter, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester

7:30 p.m., Solemn Vigil of Easter, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester

Sunday, April 21

6:30 a.m., Sunrise service, United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., Colchester

Followed by breakfast and egg hunt.

7 a.m., Sunrise service, 9:30 a.m., Service and Easter egg hunt, Malletts Bay Congregational Church United Church of Christ, 1672 W. Lakeshore Dr., Colchester

8 & 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester; no church school

8:45 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, Holy Cross Parish, 416 Church Rd., Colchester

9 & 11 a.m., Easter Sunday mass, Chapel of St. Michael Archangel, 1 Winooski Park, Colchester; no 7 p.m. mass

10:30 a.m., Regular Worship service, United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., Colchester

Glorious service of Christ’s resurrection.

10:45 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester

Essex

Thursday, April 18

5:30 p.m., simple supper, 6:30 p.m., Maundy Thursday service, St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Place, Essex Jct.

7 p.m., Maundy Thursday with Holy Communion service, Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St., Essex Jct.

Friday, April 19

Noon, Good Friday Station of the Cross, St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

Noon, Good Friday service, St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Place, Essex Jct.

3 p.m., Good Friday Station of the Cross, St. Lawrence Church, 158 West St., Essex Jct.

7 p.m., Passion of the Lord, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion, St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

7 p.m., Easter service, Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Rd., Essex Jct.

Saturday, April 20

4:30 & 6 p.m., Easter service, Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Rd., Essex Jct.

6 p.m., Easter Vigil potluck dinner and service, St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Place, Essex Jct.

7:30 p.m., Easter Vigil, St. Lawrence Church, 158 West St., Essex Jct.



Sunday, April 21

6:30 a.m., Sunrise Service, Grounds of Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.

8 a.m., Easer Sunday Mass, St. Lawrence Church, 158 West St., Essex Jct.

8:30, 10 & 11:30 a.m., Easter service, Essex Alliance Church, 37 Old Stage Rd., Essex Jct.

8:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

9:30 a.m., joint Easter Worship with the Vt. Korean American UMC, Grace United Methodist Church, 130 Maple St., Essex Jct.

10 a.m., Easter Sunday service, St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Place, Essex Jct.

10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Children’s Mass, St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.; Easter egg hunt at 11:30 a.m.

11 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.; no mass at 7:30 p.m.

Milton

Thursday, April 18

7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service, United Church of Milton, 51 Main St., Milton

7 p.m., Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Ascension Parish, 3157 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia

7 p.m., Holy Thursday Mass, St. Ann Catholic Church, 41 Main St., Milton; watch hour until midnight, confessions after mass until 10 p.m. (or until all are heard)

Friday, April 19

Noon, The Passion of the Lord, Ascension Parish, 3157 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia

6:30 p.m., Good Friday service, Redeeming Grace Church, 164 Ballard Rd., Georgia

7 p.m., Good Friday mass, St. Ann Catholic Church, 41 Main St., Milton; confessions after mass

7 p.m., Good Friday service, Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia

Saturday, April 20

8 p.m., Easter Vigil, St. Ann Catholic Church, 41 Main St., Milton; no 4:30 p.m. mass or regular confessions

Sunday, April 21

6:30 a.m., Sunrise Service on the steps of the church, Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia

630 a.m., Easter Sunrise Service, United Church of Milton, 51 Main St., Milton; followed by refreshments

10:30 a.m., Resurrection Sunday Service, Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia

8:30 & 10:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, St. Ann Catholic Church, 41 Main St., Milton

8:30 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass, Ascension Parish, 3157 Ethan Allen Hwy., Georgia

10 a.m., Easter Service, Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd., Milton

10 a.m., Worship service on Easter, Redeeming Grace Church, 164 Ballard Rd., Georgia

10 a.m., Easter service, New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Dr., Milton

10 a.m., Easter Service, United Church of Milton, 51 Main St., Milton

10:45 a.m., Easter Service, Georgia United Methodist Church, U.S. Route 7, Georgia