A group of 14-year-olds are lucky to be alive after the late model Toyota RAV4 they took on a joyride plowed through three walls at the Cornerstone Church on Bombardier Road.

According to Milton Police Corporal Christopher Grenier, the teens started their run at Bombardier Park West at around 3 a.m. and failed to stop once they approached the church. The car punched through the wall of the church and dropped five feet into the basketball court, continuing at speed through two more walls, traveling at least 60 feet, coming to a stop only because it collided with the concrete basement wall on the opposite end of the building.

Nobody was injured, although two passengers were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for observation. The vehicle is a total loss.

Associate pastor Lori Somerville said the crash also took out the church’s foosball table.

“There were foosball men stuck to the grill when the tow truck pulled it out,” she said.

Somerville said police estimate the kids were traveling at least 90 mph as they plowed through the building.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation, and the church is working with insurance providers to rebuild.