A Milton resident has been charged with refusing a test for a third driving under the influence offense and driving while license suspended.

According to Vermont State Police (VSP), Tonnie Sullivan, 52, was stopped after police received multiple phone calls concerning a vehicle driving erratically between Exits 14 and 16 on I-89 on Sunday around 6 p.m. Officers located and stopped the vehicle.

Sullivan, the driver, is required to have an ignition interlock device on her vehicle to prevent operation of the car by someone who has been drinking. VSP reports she did not have such a device.

The responding officer determined Sullivan was operating under the influence, according to VSP, but Sullivan refused a test to determine her blood alcohol content.

She was taken into custody, processed and released to the custody of Act 1 Detox Facility in Burlington.

Sullivan was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on March 7 to answer the charges against her.