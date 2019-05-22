Donald K. Alderman Jr. died peacefully Saturday evening at The McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. May he be at peace with his father Donald K. Alderman Sr., mother Thelma, and brother Roland who have all predeceased him.

Don was dearly loved by his wife Michele Alderman of Williston. He leaves his daughters Danielle Babenco and her husband Sergio, Krissy Cole and her husband Brent, Melissa Wellinger and her husband Dave, sons Daniel Couture and his wife Katlyn and Michael Couture and his wife Amber. He also leaves his grandchildren Haley Dupont, Ethan Ramsey, Caleb Cole, Lydia Cole, Hannah Cole, Naomi Cole, Zayden Wellinger, Hailey Couture, Ava Couture, Daniel Couture Jr. and Harley Couture. He leaves his siblings, who will cherish all of their memories together, Linda Wuensch and partner Dave Wuensch, Thelma Trayah and her husband William, Brian Alderman and his wife Linda, Jeff Alderman, and Vicky Blondin and her husband Michael. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.

Don was a hardworking man who took pridein his quiet family life at home with his wife Michele and their dog Jasper. As William Wordsworth said, “The best portion of a good man’s life, is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and love.” We will greatly miss those acts he sprinkled throughout his life.

A celebration in Don’s honor will be held at Minor’s Funeral Home in Milton on Thursday, May 23 from 5-7 p.m.

We encourage you to wear blue as that was his favorite color.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com



