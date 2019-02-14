Town Manager and former state representative Don Turner will return to the capitol in a new capacity this year.

Gov. Phil Scott has nominated Turner to the Natural Resources Board to leverage his experience around the state’s Act 250 law.

“Being appointed to this natural resource board allows me to continue working on the issue that I’ve been talking about and working [on] in Montpelier for a number of years,” Turner said. “I really see the importance of this being done right.”

The Natural Resources Board consists of a chair and four citizen volunteers with up to five alternate members. Board members are appointed by the governor to four-year terms, save the chair who serves at his discretion.

The board administers Act 250 and aids the state’s nine district environmental commissions.

Turner brings to the post experience both as a land developer and as a town manager who works closely with developing businesses. He’s obtained Act 250 permits and even influenced policy around the law. But he believes there’s work to be done concerning its criteria and lengthy sub-criteria.

Turner envisions an Act 250 that holds the state as accountable as developers; a law in which the environment is protected but developers aren’t stifled by indefinite timelines and stringent terms.

“I’m a supporter of Act 250,” he said. “But what it’s become is an unpredictable process and very costly.”

According to Turner, the law’s broad terminology makes it difficult for developers to prove their projects’ minimal environmental impact. The permitting process is laden with redundancies in requirements between Act 250, the Agency of Natural Resources and Department of Environmental Conservation, he said.

He’d like to see things streamlined so, for example, a stormwater permit required by the ANR would meet stormwater requirements of Act 250.

“What I don’t want Act 250 to become is a roadblock,” he said.

Instead, Turner wishes to see a more clearly defined Act 250. He’d include the 10 original criterion and perhaps a few sub-criterion. Under his version, the state would be held to firm timelines: state agencies would work with developers to outline exactly which permits the application would require.

Under his dream law, the applicant would submit the materials and receive a state review within 90 to 120 days. Applicants would then submit any missing information and the state would issue the permit within an additional 90 days.

“That’s still half-a-year, but there’s timelines built in that the state is held accountable to and if they don’t do their job it doesn’t end up costing the developer more,” Turner said.

As for balancing his town manager duties and new board position, Turner isn’t concerned. Over the past two years he’s simultaneously held four “major roles.” Plus, the NRB position doesn’t require him to visit Montpelier too often; it’s a few hours’ commitment once per month –barring special meetings– and he has the option to teleconference from Milton.

“I hope that my presence makes it better … and that it’s something that everybody will be happy with,” he said, adding he’s more than happy to speak with people who hold opposing viewpoints. Often times their opinions aren’t as different as they’d imagine, he said.

“It’s a minimal time commitment but it’s a very important role,” Turner said. “This is a way for me to continue to work on these things that I believe in.”