David Michael Joachim, 80, died peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a courageous battle with cancer, with his loving family by his side.

David was born on May 14, 1938 in Burlington the son of Edmund and Mary (Killary) Joachim.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a degree in environmental studies and worked most of his career as the zoning administrator for the Town of Milton.

Dave was a member of the United Church of Milton, the Arrowhead Seniors, the VFW and the American Legion.

He and Barb spent many years living in Milton and Fairfax and more recently has been residing at Pine Crest Senior Living in Essex Junction.

David had married Barbara Anderson Leavens in Milton on September 15, 1984.

In addition to Barb, he is survived by his daughter Debbie Sheridan and her husband Todd of Colchester, by Barb’s children Gary Leavens and his wife Margaret of Derby, Jeff Leavens and his wife Kathy of Milroy, Ind., Cindy Dickerson and her husband Michael of Milton and Jody Leavens and Richard Rothstein of Plattsburgh, N.Y. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, his brothers Phillip Joachim and his wife Judy of Charlotte, N.C.; Paul Joachim and his wife Mary Jean of Winooski and John Joachim and his wife Sue of Williston. He was predeceased by his oldest brother Charlie.

For those who wish, memorials may be made for T Cell Lymphoma Research and Trials, c/o The University of Vermont Cancer Center, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the United Church of Milton with a reception following in the church hall.

