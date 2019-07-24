By NEIL ZAWICKI

Milton Public Works Director David Allerton asked the selectboard on July 15 for $19,940 to replace the three hydro pneumatic tanks at the Steeplechase Lane High Service Water System facility. The board approved the request.

Allerton told the board workers last month were searching for a leak when they discovered one tank’s expandable bladder was waterlogged, which means it is essentially failing. When the workers depressurized the system to address the problem, they discovered the other two were shot as well. The tanks are 16 years old, which prompted selectboard member Michael Morgan to remark the town got good life out of them.

“Yes,” Allerton agreed. “So it’s time to replace them.”

The funds will come from the town’s $45,000 Capital Improvement Plan budget. The emergency fund diversion will delay scheduled roof, soffit, and siding replacement at the facility, but all agreed replacing the tanks was a priority.

The funds will also go toward preparing documents to hire A. Cooper Mechanical to perform the replacement.

