John Palasik

Republican

1. When proposing the state budget, some significant things should be seriously considered. Very importantly is how much taxes can people really afford to pay. High taxes contribute greatly to the excessive high cost of living in Vermont. We have thousands of our citizens that have major difficulty paying taxes. We all should be able to live a comfortable life in Vermont, yet there are many who do not.

A tax being considered is the carbon tax. It’s claimed a carbon tax will help reduce carbon pollution and it may do this. However, this tax will significantly increase the current tax on gasoline for our cars and trucks and other fuels to heat our houses. A carbon tax is something Vermonters can’t afford.

At this point I don’t know what services I would cut if any. Vermont helps provide citizens with mental health and social services. We need services for the opiate epidemic. Our senior citizens have worked long and hard and our veterans have sacrificed greatly. These and others need to continue.

Increased economic development and opportunities for new business will help relieve the tax burden on our citizens. I plan to oppose increases in current taxes. I also plan to oppose new taxes. We simply can’t afford additional or new taxes.

2. I would not have voted to legalize recreational use of marijuana. However, this was passed and is now permitted by law. I believe it is reasonable to consider regulating and taxing it, however I think there are numerous factors to review.

The positives must outweigh the negatives. Positives might include tax revenue that could be used to help provide funding to fight the opiate epidemic or help support our schools. Other positives might include tax revenue for roadside testing technology and drug recognition education for our law enforcement officers to help prevent driving under the influence on our highways. Regulating production of marijuana might produce a safer product. A negative might be that regulation could cause for black-market production and sale of marijuana, which has many inherent issues.

There is a fair amount of research on this matter. I believe this data needs careful study and may take some time for the legislature to make an informed decision on whether to tax and regulate recreational use of marijuana.

3. The state is working to clean up Lake Champlain however this is an enormous and expensive undertaking. Millions of gallons of wastewater are flowing into our lakes. A couple of the largest cities in Vermont have become a center of attention on this matter. Green algae is a reoccurring problem requiring constant monitoring. Cities and towns need to upgrade facilities and internal monitoring equipment. On a good note, Milton’s wastewater treatment facility has very high marks and it’s been determined the water we send back into the river is actually very clean. That is something to be quite proud of.