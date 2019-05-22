On Monday, the Milton Town Selectboard considered the following:

Bark and Brew Fundraiser permit

Planned for July 7, will be the first community event to feature alcohol in the park. 14th Star Brewing will sponsor the event, which will raise funds for the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Alcohol consumption will end at 7 p.m. and there will also be food vendors.

After some discussion, the board voted unanimously issue the permit.

Infrastructure contracts

The board awarded contracts to bidders for small paving projects, bridge replacement, and the Lake Road waterline improvement.

The paving contract was awarded to Georgia-based Premier Paving for $22,320.

Williston-based Engineer’s Construction was awarded the contract to install precast concrete spans on two East Road bridges for $889,071.80. That amount is in addition to the $264,685 for the precast structures, and $149,000 for consulting and site work. An additional $85,000 went to environmental consulting. The total for the bridge project is $1,380,000, of which $159,000 will come from grant money.

Munson Earth Moving, also based in Williston, won the Lake Road waterline bid, and will complete that project for $411,476. Thirty percent of the project will be paid for with grant funds.

