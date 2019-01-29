ESSEX — The Hornets swept top honors in last Wednesday’s gymnastics meet against visiting Milton, getting wins from a different gymnast in each of the four events to win, 131.2-107.4.

Ella Lesny won vault, Claire Emery bars, Gab by Schmida beam, and Abbey Gleason floor for the Hornets, who are out to regain their crown after their string of championships was halted at 12 last winter by first-time state titlist Champlain Valley Union.

Alexis Drown, with a fourth on beam, was the only Yellowjacket to earn a top-four score. She beat teammate Kaylee Shaw for all-around honors and had Milton’s top score in all four disciplines. Shaw was second-best for Milton in vault and bars, with Kayleigh Bluto next-highest on beam and, along with Meghan Fondakowski, floor.