COLCHESTER

Friday, Dec. 14

7 p.m., Blue Christmas, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Please note that this schedule does not reflect all regular Sunday worship services.



9:30 a.m., Fourth Sunday of Advent, Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC, 1672 West Lakeshore Dr., Colchester.

Monday, Dec. 24



8 & 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Road, Colchester.



4 p.m., Children’s Mass & Christmas Pageant, St. Michael’s Chapel, 1 Winooski Park, Colchester.

4 p.m., Nativity Play and Mass, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester. Mass begins at 4:30 p.m.

4 p.m., Live Nativity & Candlelight Service, Daybreak Community Church, 67 Creek Farm Plaza, Colchester. Service begins at 5 p.m.



4 p.m., Pageant & Christmas Eve Mass, Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd, Colchester. Mass begins at 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m., Family Service, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester.

5 p.m., Family Christmas Eve Service, Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC, 1672 West Lakeshore Dr., Colchester.



7 p.m., Festive Choral Holy Communion, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester.



7 p.m., Lessons and Carols Worship Service, Malletts Bay Congregational Church UCC, 1672 West Lakeshore Dr., Colchester.

7 p.m., Service of Lights, United Church of Colchester, 900 Main St., Colchester



7:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Mass, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester. Caroling begins at 7:15 p.m.



8 p.m., Christmas Vigil, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, 810 Campus Rd., Colchester.

Tuesday, Dec. 25



8:45 a.m., Christmas Day Mass, Holy Cross Church, 416 Church Rd, Colchester.



10 a.m., Christmas Day Holy Eucharist, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd., Colchester.

10:45 a.m., Christmas Day Mass, Our Lady of Grace Church, 784 Main St., Colchester.

11 a.m., Christmas Day Mass, Chapel of Saint Michael the Archangel, 810 Campus Rd., Colchester.

ESSEX, Essex Jct. and Jericho

Sunday, Dec. 16

8:30 and 10:15 a.m., Christmas Pageant, First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Jct.

8:30 and 10:30 a.m., The Wonder of Christmas, Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd., Williston.



Monday, Dec. 17

6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Reconciliation, St. Pius X, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

and

Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.



Tuesday, Dec. 18



6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Reconciliation, St. Pius X, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

and

Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Please note that this schedule does not reflect regular Sunday worship service.

8:30 and 10:30 a.m., The Wonder of Christmas, Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd., Williston.

11 a.m., “Song of the Angels” Christmas Cantata, Calvary Baptist Church, 61 Main St., Essex Jct.

(no Sunday school classes)

4 p.m., Carol Sing Service, First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Jct.

Monday, Dec. 24



Noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30 and 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Services, Essex Alliance Service, 37 Old Stage Rd., Essex Jct.

4:30 p.m., Children’s Mass & Choir with Pageant, St. Pius X, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

4:30 and 8 p.m., Christmas Eve Service, Essex Center United Methodist Church, 119 Center Rd., Essex Jct.

5 and 8 p.m., Festive Eucharist, St. James Episcopal Church, 4 St. James Pl., Essex Jct.

5 p.m., Family Service, First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Jct.

6 p.m., Lessons and Carols, Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd., Williston.

6 p.m., Christmas Vigil Mass, St. Lawrence Church, 158 West St., Essex Jct.

6 p.m., Joint Christmas Eve candlelight service with the Korean church and with music, Grace United Methodist Church; 130 Maple St., Essex Jct.

6:30 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, Calvary Baptist Church, 61 Main St., Essex Jct.



7 p.m., Christmas Vigil Mass, St. Pius X, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Covenant Community Church, 1 Whitcomb Meadows Ln., Essex Jct.

9 p.m., Christmas Vigil Mass, Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.



9 p.m., Lessons and Carols, First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Jct.

11 p.m., Carols and Communion, First Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Essex Jct.



Tuesday, Dec. 25



9:30 a.m., Christmas Day Mass, St. Pius X, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex Jct.

9:30 a.m., Christmas Day Mass, Holy Family Church, 36 Lincoln St., Essex Jct.

Milton and Georgia

Sunday, Dec. 16

Children’s program

6 p.m., Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia.



Sunday, Dec. 23

Please note that this schedule does not reflect all regular Sunday worship services.



Morning worship

10 a.m., Redeeming Grace Church, 164 Ballard Rd., Georgia.

Sunday service

10 a.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd., Milton.

Morning service

10 a.m., New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Dr., Milton.

Sunday worship

10 a.m., United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Rd., Fairfax.

Sunday worship

10:30 a.m., Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia.

Monday, Dec. 24

Pageant and candlelight service

4:30 p.m., United Church of Fairfax, 8 Fletcher Rd., Fairfax.



Pageant and Mass

6 p.m., St. Ann Church, 41 Main St., Milton.

Music from 5:15 – 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve service

5 p.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 26 Bombardier Rd., Milton.

Christmas Eve potluck supper and service

6 p.m. supper at the JMMY center across the street

7 p.m., Georgia Plain Baptist Church, 1493 Stone Bridge Rd., Georgia.



Christmas Eve candlelight service

6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Redeeming Grace Church, 164 Ballard Rd., Georgia.



Candlelight Service

7 p.m., United Church of Milton, 51 Main St., Milton.

Candlelight Service

7 p.m., New Life Christian Church, 34 Centre Dr., Milton.

Midnight mass

12 a.m., St. Ann Church, 41 Main St., Milton.

Christmas music begins at 11:30 p.m.



Tuesday, Dec. 25

Christmas day mass

10 a.m., St. Ann Church, 41 Main St., Milton.

