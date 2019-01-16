By Susan Larson

Director, Milton Public Library

This time of year brings award ceremonies like the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and the Academy Awards. Books often serve as the inspiration for Hollywood films. The following is a list of 10 movies released in the U.S. in 2018 that were inspired by a book. The story descriptions are taken from the books’ jacket covers.

“If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin

Drama fiction, first published in 1974.

Film released December 25, 2018.

Director Barry Jenkins

Tish and Fonny have pledged to get married, but Fonny is falsely accused of a terrible crime and imprisoned. Their families set out to clear his name.

Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

“The Wife” by Meg Wolitzer

Domestic fiction, first published in 2003.

Film released August 17, 2018.

Director Björn Runge

“The Wife is the story of the long and stormy marriage between a world-famous novelist and his wife, and the secret they’ve kept for decades.”

Glen Close won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

“Annihilation” by Jeff VanderMeer

Science fiction, first published in 2014.

Film released February 23, 2018.

Director: Alex Garland

Four women set out on the twelfth expedition of Area X. “They arrive expecting the unexpected, and Area X delivers — but it’s the surprises that came across the border with them and the secrets the expedition members are keeping from one another that change everything.”

“Black Klansman” by Ron Stallworth

Memoir, first published in 2014.

Film released August 10, 2018.

Director: Spike Lee

“When Detective Ron Stallworth, the first black detective in the history of the Colorado Springs Police Department, comes across a classified ad in the local paper asking those wanting to join the Ku Klux Klan to contact a P.O. Box, he responds with interest.”

“Red Sparrow” by Jason Matthews

Suspense fiction, first published in 2013.

Film released March 2, 2018.

Director: Francis Lawrence

“In present-day Russia, ruled by blue-eyed, unblinking President Vladimir Putin, Russian intelligence officer Dominika Egorova (ordered against her will to become a “Sparrow,” a trained seductress) is assigned to operate against Nathaneil Nash, a young CIA officer who handles the Agency’s most important Russian mole.”

“The Girl in the Spider’s Web” by David Lagercrantz

Suspense fiction, first published in 2015.

Film released November 9, 2018.

Director: Fede Álvarez

“The duo who captivated millions of readers in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest join forces again in this adrenaline-charged, uniquely of-the-moment thriller.”

“Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan

Domestic fiction, first published in 2013.

Film released August 15, 2018.

Director: Jon M. Chu

“Rachel and Nick have been dating for a while and this summer he wants to take her to his home in Singapore for a friend’s wedding and to meet his family. [H]is family, who are “crazy rich” (seriously ridiculously rich) are worried that Nick is going to propose to someone who they have not vetted and is not from a ‘good’ family.”

“You Were Never Really Here” by Jonathan Ames

Mystery/suspense, first published in 2013.

Film released April 6, 2018.

Director: Lynne Ramsay

“When a teenage girl goes missing, a jaded, brutal enforcer attempts a rescue mission.”

“Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff

Memoir first published in 2009.

Film released October 12, 2018.

Director: Felix Van Groeningen

When teenager Nicolas Sheff’s addiction to meth threatens to destroy him, his father does whatever he can to save his son and family.

“Ready Player One” by Ernest Cline

Science fiction, first published in 2011.

Film released March 29, 2018.

Director: Steven Spielberg

In the year 2045, reality is an ugly place. The only time teenage Wade Watts really feels alive is when he’s jacked into the virtual utopia known as the OASIS. But … he finds himself beset by players willing to kill….” Ready Player One was nominated as one of America’s best-loved novels by PBS’s The Great American Read.