By NEIL ZAWICKI

The chimney and some elements of the floor are all that remain of the General George Stannard House on Route 7.

The rest of the house now rests inside the Bombardier Barn in Milton. Work began April 3 to dismantle Civil War General George Stannard’s house on Route 7. The project marks the next phase in the General Stannard House Committee’s efforts to restore and relocate the historic building, built in 1840, making it a museum piece to Stannard’s and other Vermont Civil War veterans’ lives.

Major General George Stannard is Vermont’s longest serving and most important soldier of the American Civil War, directing the flanking maneuver that helped defeat Pickett’s Charge at Gettysburg, altering the course of the conflict.

Stannard House Committee chair Bill Kaigle said the entire project is expected to cost between $220,000 and $280,000, and so far they’ve spent $37,000 of the $57,000 they have from a state grant and privately raised funds. To get the final $150,000 to $200,000, said Kaigle, the committee will mount new fundraising efforts.

If all goes to plan, the restored Stannard House would be open on Oct. 20, 2020, Stannard’s 200th birthday.

