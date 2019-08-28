Franklin D. “Frank” Dragon

Milton VT – Frank Dragon, 72 passed peacefully Tuesday August 20th 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born January 6, 1947, the son of Donald and Rena (Sturgeon) Dragon of Ripton, Vt.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Katherine Tucker and her 2 children Arlene Tucker of St. Albans & Karen Tucker of Swanton, a daughter Donna of St. Albans, a sister Donna (Dragon) Hogan of Rutland VT, a Sister-in-law Linda (Dragon ) LaBounte of Maryville, TN and many special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Donald A. and Rena Dragon, two brothers Edson “Ed” and Donald.

Frank was a graduate of Burlington High School.

Until his retirement due to illness, he was employed (1967 – 2014) in Arms Manufacturing , as a Machinist, Tool and Model Maker for: General Electric, General Dynamics, I.T.A, Reynolds , Stanley Tools and Hazlett’s.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and associates of Hospice Home Care and all nurses, doctors and staff members at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, for the compassionate loving care, the many kindnesses, comforting words and prayers all gave to help him peacefully reach, after a long journey – his final destination.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446

Per his request there will be no public Services.