Colchester – David Swaine Campbell, 77, died Tuesday evening, Aug. 20, 2019 at the St. Albans Health and Rehabilitation Center following a long illness.

David was born in Winthrop, MA on November 24, 1941, the son of Ralph and Eleanor (Swaine) Campbell.

He graduated from the Lynn English High School and the Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology in 1966. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Alaska and eventually on the Radar Base in St. Albans.

While stationed in VT, he fell in love with the State. He met his wife of 48 years, Judy Sweeney. David and Judy built a home on her parent’s farm and began their family. David worked at IBM for 33 years, retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed his Scottish heritage and was an active member of the Clan Campbell Society and the St. Andrew’s Society. He was a Lt. Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol. He was an active member of Seneca Lodge # 40 in Milton. David volunteered at the Camp Johnson Museum, he loved history, genealogy and talking about Vermont.

In addition to Judy, David is survived by his son Travis Campbell of Milton and daughter Kathy Campbell of Milton, by his sisters Nancy Milburn and her husband Richard, Linda Knowlton and her husband Bruce and his brother Paul Campbell and his wife Melody, all of NH and by Sister in Law Sharon St. Onge and her husband Andre of Trois Rivieres, QC and by several nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, memorials in David’s memory may be made to either the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the VT Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington, VT 05402.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 1-4pm with a Masonic Service at 3:30pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at 11am in the Minor Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com