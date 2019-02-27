This year, two candidates emerged for two positions on the Milton Public Library board of trustees: Incumbent Judy Schmidt who will run for the three-year position and Christine Hauslein running for the two-year seat.

We asked the candidates three questions and asked them to provide a short bio with their responses. They were each given 400 words to split between the three questions:

1. Why are you running for library trustee, and what qualifies you for this position?

2. What would be your goals if elected?

3. Modern libraries are offering all sorts of programs and services besides print books. How well do you think Milton Public Library has adapted, and what more, if anything, could be done to provide service to the community?

Editor’s note: Biographical information only edited for length, style and format. Responses edited only for AP style.

Christine Hauslein

Retired teacher after 30 years

K-12 reading specialist, (MS is reading with Specialist Certificate)

Library volunteer

Lived in the area since 2006. Milton for 3 years

Married for 38 years to Lee Hauslein, retired instrumental music teacher, department coordinator, and all-round jazz guy

Mother of David Hauslein, screenwriter, Portland, Ore. and Christian Hauslein, social studies teacher, Philadelphia, PA

Grandsons Henry and Sammy

My priority as a library trustee would be to help facilitate the efforts of the library professionals to engage the community with excellent resources and opportunities for lifelong learning and reading enjoyment. I look forward to hearing the professionals who have first-hand knowledge of the strengths and needs of our library in determining our goals. Visiting Vermont libraries to attend Humanities Council events has helped me see what other facilities have in the way of programs and materials. I would also like to attend a library conference, at my own expense, to broaden my view of the potential of a 21st century library. To learn more on this subject, read “The Library Book” by Susan Orleans.

Milton Public Library is the community’s center for lifelong learning and literacy, which were the goals and purpose of my career as a reading specialist. Since becoming a library volunteer I have seen how the library is actively used by all-age groups, from the tiniest tots to seniors. We are so blessed to have such an active and important facility, staffed by excellent and knowledgeable professionals. I want to become a trustee because the library is the heart of learning and community interaction in Milton and I want to extend my volunteer involvement to advocate for its continued success.

Judy L Schmidt

I grew up in Derby, NY and went to college for Dental Hygiene.

I have lived in California (3.5yrs) and Milton, Vermont for 22yrs.

I am married to Michael Schmidt

I have 3 children-Erik, Kathryn, Megan.

I currently work at Willard Street Family Dental as a RDH.

I have always liked books! I don’t get through as much literature as I used to, but find the different sources from the library helpful. I feel I am always in my car, so audiobooks are a lifesaver these days! My three children have used the Milton library for many things over the years and I love how they encourage them to read and be a part of our town! I love being apart of the community and showing my kids how to make a difference!

1) I am running for the 3-year seat open on the Board of Library Trustees. I was for the last year elected to a one-year seat left on a 2-year term. I have held the role of secretary on the board since April 2018. It has been such a great experience and I am looking forward to continue learning.

2) My goals are to continue supporting the library and community needs. Over the last year, I have seen how vitally important the library is to our town. I want to continue fostering our role in town and help bring more chances for the two to work together especially with the teen population.

3) I am so impressed with our library and feel we are just as good as some of the larger more modern libraries in the state. We are always growing and looking for ways to help our patrons. We offer classes, group gatherings, digital and audio options. We have updated computers. We have online audio book applications. We offer year-round programs to keep our youth involved with the town. Our staff is very knowledgeable and actively do professional development. As with any library, we have to continue to find ways to grow. What works one year, might not work the next. We just need to listen and not be afraid to try new things.