Milton Youth Wrestling Club’s grades K-2 group competed in their Vermont Youth State wrestling tournament on Saturday. The tournament was hosted by the St. Johnsbury Prospectors and was held at the St. Johnsbury Community School.

Entered in this end of the season tourney were Brooklyn DiMario, Wyatt Acanfora, Eric Bacon, Sean Lawrence, John Olson IV, Jayden Heunemann and Sawyer DiMario.

Earning highest honors for the day was Sawyer DiMario who capped a perfect season by taking the Tournament Champion for his weight division. Sawyer pinned his opponent in the second period. Earning next highest honors was Brooklyn DiMario who finished with a fourth place finish. First year wrestler Wyatt Acanfora earned a sixth place finish. Also earning a sixth place finish was Sean Lawrence.

The big thanks to all the club parents and wrestlers who made the trip to cheer on their teammates. The coaches would like everyone involved for an awesome wrestling season.

Go Milton Wrestling!