The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declared youth electronic cigarette use an epidemic. For local prevention centers, the statement has inspired increased conversation about the product and new tactics to inform local teens of the risks associated with tobacco use.

According to Milton Community Youth Coalition executive director Tony Moulton, the prevention-based nonprofit is working with local schools and police departments to introduce a “One Voice Youth Empowerment Program,” to school curriculum to inform teens about the risks of tobacco use.

“If we can put this in place, it works to empower kids, not scare them,” Moulton said. “We know scare tactics don’t have any impact; if anything, it’s the opposite.”

While youth tobacco use in the U.S. has decreased among high school and middle-schoolers over the past six years, e-cigarettes have become the most commonly used tobacco product by teens, according to the 2017 National Youth Tobacco Survey. Vermont teens’ use of e-cigarettes is anticipated to follow this trend, Moulton said.

“I would say it probably is an epidemic [among youths],” Alexandra Morano, owner of Valley Vape in Essex Jct., said. “Their friends have them and pass them.”

Although Morano asks young patrons for ID, she said she can’t stop them from giving e-cigarettes to minors when they leave her store.

Morano fears the concerns surrounding e-cigarettes and teen users will harm her ability to help legal-aged smokers use the product to wean themselves off of traditional cigarettes. She said e-cigarettes aided her efforts to quit smoking, and she hopes to help others experience similar successes.

But Moulton is not convinced the product is aimed at smoking cessation. Moulton said he was gratified to read FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb’s statement about the teen vaping epidemic.

“Tobacco companies, the companies who sell these products, they have been really busy,” Moulton said. “They have a lot of money to market what they’re doing, and they are really busy marketing at youth.”

Moulton warned the label “vape” is part of producers’ and sellers’ tactic to make the product sound less harmful. The product is an aerosol which can travel deep into the lungs and cause damage, he said, noting the popular Juul devices contain approximately the same amount of nicotine per pod as a pack of cigarettes.

No child is immune to its allure, from honors student to athletes, Moulton said. His daughter, a medical-track student in Florida, started using a Juul despite her father’s work.

“She is one of those young adults and kids who says,‘It’s not as harmful [as smoking]; it’s my decision,’” he said. “She has swallowed all of the messages of this product that it’s not as bad as other things.”

Essex High School senior and Above The Influence club member Abigail Monahan said she sees her classmates use the products in class and at school events like football games.

“It’s a fad right now, and kids are trying it because it’s the cool thing to do,” Monahan said. “Personally, I think Juuling is just a dumb thing that will go away eventually.”

The appeal of Juuls and other e-cigarettes among youths comes from the product’s concealability and flavors, according to Justin Hoy, director of prevention services at Essex CHIPS. “They look like a USB device that goes into your computer, and they’re coming in flavors from tropical fruit to candy.”

Most kids don’t realize the amount of nicotine they’re inhaling with these products until they’re addicted, he said. The FDA says e-cigarettes’ sweet flavors are targeted at kids and used to lure them into the habit.

But Valley Vapes employee David Wojtyna said the flavors are very much for adults looking to quit smoking. He pointed at the adult former-smokers in the shop and identified each by the flavorful juice they use, adding, if it weren’t for the vapes’ fruity flavors, his customers wouldn’t be able to quit smoking traditional cigarettes.

According to Wojtyna, e-cigarettes helped him end a smoking addiction he formed at 9 years old. Switching from cigarettes to vaping improved his breathing, and e-cigarettes are “a cleaner product” than their counterparts, he said.

Morano added she’d be happy to talk to teens about the risks of tobacco use.

“There’s a better option than taking things away,” she said, fearing the FDA will move to ban flavored juices. “I’m not opposed to raising the smoking age.”

For now, local organizations like Essex CHIPS and MCYC are working to educate students on the products and risks associated with tobacco use.

MCYC has held e-cigarette information sessions for teens at Milton school district’s winter carnival last year. The “One Voice,” program MCYC hopes to implement with Colchester and Milton school districts and police aid would educate students on tobacco companies’ marketing tactics and help them ask questions about how those advertisements work on them, Moulton said.

In Essex, CHIPS is working on “escape the vape” posters for schools, as well as facilitating conversations between parents, teachers and students about the product.

“I always find that finger-wagging and telling [students] it’s bad is background noise,” Hoy said. “The best conversation is honest conversation without vilifying somebody.”

At Valley Vapes, customers came and went, some lingering to chat and blow clouds of white vapor into the room. Morano rushed around behind the counter, grabbing devices and juices.

“My biggest goal is getting people off of nicotine, not on it,” she said.